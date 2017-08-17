Pune: Police arrest mother for abandoning 10-day-old girl child

Police say that the woman was jealous that her sister-in-law had delivered a baby boy a few days earlier

The Khadki police in Pune on Thursday arrested a woman on charges of abandoning her 10-day-old baby girl. According to police sources, the woman was jealous that her sister-in-law delivered a boy five days after she had given birth to her child.

The police said that the woman, identified as Reshma Riyasat Shaikh, a resident of Bombay Colony in Dapodi, approached the police and registered a complaint that her child had been kidnapped.

In her complaint, Reshma said that she visited a hospital for a check-up. “She said that she was returning from hospital with her child when an auto rickshaw driver offered to drop her home. Initially she refused, but when he insisted she got into the rickshaw. While alighting, the rickshaw driver snatched the child and drove off,” said Vasant Tambe, assistant commissioner of police, Khadki division.

However, the police suspected something foul when Reshma kept changing her story. Senior inspector L M Borate, in-charge of the Khadki police station said, “There were discrepancies in her statement. We checked over 10 CCTV cameras on the route from the hospital to the spot where the woman claimed her child had been kidnapped.”

In some of the footage, the police found the woman carrying the child in her arms, but there was no auto rickshaw. “When she left the riverbank, there was no child in her arms,” Borate added.

The police then interrogated Reshma, following which she confessed that she abandoned the child as she didn’t want a girl. “She had kept her family members and husband in the dark about her decision. She was jealous that her sister-in-law had delivered a boy five days before she gave birth to her child. She had wanted a boy, as her previous children were girls. One of them had even died due to an illness,” the police official added.

The police could not find the child and have also booked Reshma for murder under section 302 and other relevant sections of the IPC.