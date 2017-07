Pune, Jul 03 (PTI) Forecast rainfall for next 24 hours

at: East : Most places: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar; many places: Assam and Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal , Jharkhand; a few places: Odisha.

at:

East : Most places: Arunachal Pradesh,

Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

and Sikkim, Bihar; many places: Assam and Meghalaya, Gangetic

West Bengal+, Jharkhand; a few places: Odisha.

North : Many places: east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,

Himachal Pradesh+; a few places: west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana,

Punjab, east Rajasthan; isolated places: Jammu and Kashmir,

west Rajasthan.

Central : Most places: Chhattisgarh; many places: east

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha; a few places: west Madhya Pradesh.

Peninsula : Most places: Gujarat Region, Konkan and

Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala; many places: Madhya

Maharashtra; a few places: coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana,

south interior Karnataka; isolated places: Saurashtra and

Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, north interior

Karnataka.

Islands : Many places: Lakshadweep; isolated places:

Andaman and Nicobar..

Temperatures recorded in four metropolitan centers

were:

Kolkata Max 30.4 (-2.3) dc min 26.3 (-0.1)

New Delhi Max 32.0 (-4.2) dc min 26.7 (-0.8)

Chennai Max 38.8 (2.6) dc min 27.7 (1.0)

Mumbai Max 30.0 (-0.4) dc min 26.5 (1.1).

