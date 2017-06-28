Pune airport gets new Cargo facility

Lok Sabha MP Anil Shirole on Tuesday inaugurated Cargo facility at Pune airport, meeting the long-pending import-export facility demand. The facility would reduce the cargo burden on Mumbai International airport by at least 30 per cent.

Shirole informed that with the inauguration of Cargo facility, around 40,000 tonnes of Cargo would be handled annually by Pune airport.

Dhairyashil Vandekar, an aviation expert and analyst told that today international export facility has started and soon import facility will also start at Pune. He said that it would save on time and money since almost 30 to 35 per cent of the Cargo can be sent via Pune instead of taking it to Mumbai. He added that it was just an incremental start and it would develop the market from Western region for the Pune airport. He said that it would also save on logistics and would initially fill up the available capacity for Cargo at Pune airport and subsequently it would increase.