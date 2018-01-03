Puducherry: AIADMK slams CM Narayanaswami's 'double speak' after he praises LG Kiran Bedi

The opposition AIADMK today questioned the "sudden appreciation" by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy with respect to Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's cooperation over maintenance of law and order during the New Year's Eve celebrations here.

Addressing reporters, the party's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said all along the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues were protesting Bedi's field visits to listen to grievances of the residents.

"But now the Chief Minister has lauded Bedi's cooperation with the police and government to ensure law and order during the New Year's eve celebrations (December 31) by tourists from and outside Puducherry," he said and described the "shifting stand" of Narayanasamy as "double speak" taking the people for a ride.

Disputing the claim of the territorial government and the Lt Governor that law and order was well maintained during New Year's Eve, Anbalagan alleged that "Youth including girls indulged in consumption of alcohol in the open in neighbouring Uppalam area and there were attacks on tourists." He also alleged that there was no proper collection of entertainment tax by the municipal authorities from the hotels which organised entertainment programmes as part of the New Year celebrations.

The Chief Minister had yesterday said despite "differences" on some issues, Bedi had cooperated in taking steps to maintain law and order during the large turnout of tourists on New Year's Eve.

The Lt Governor in her twitter symbolically welcomed the word of praise for her cooperation by the chief minister by posting the symbol of 'Namaste' to express her thanks to Narayanasamy.

The Congress government in Puducherry and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, since she assumed office in 2016.