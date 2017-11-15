Protesting farmers set ablaze vehicles in Ahmednagar, cops invoke Section 144

The agitation by sugarcane farmers turned violent on Wednesday when they set ablaze 2 buses in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Wednesday.

The police resorted to plastic bullet firing and tear gas during protests in Shevgaon Taluka Two farmers and five policemen were injured in firing and stone pelting.

Ahmednagar Police has invoked Section 144 in seven villages. Cases have also been registered against 13 farmers in this incident.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh has appealed farmers organizations to sort out issues on negotiating tables rather than resorting to violence.

Deshmukh stated that Union Government already has announced fair and remunerative price for sugarcane which Rs 250 more than last year.

He informed that state government has already announced that the sugar factories which would not give FRP to farmers' produce would face action and that is the reason farmers organisations should sort out issues by discussion.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti when contacted blamed it on administration and sugar factories.

He said that despite the fact that farmers in and around Gangamai Sugar factory in Shevgaon, had gathered in a peaceful manner and have been agitating for last six days, police took action against leaders at wee hours which agitated farmers and it resulted in worsening the situation.

He said that while government talks of discussions on one hand and it is using police machinery to suppress the farmers' agitation on the other hand.

He said, “SSS western Maharashtra president Prakashtatya Balwadkar along with Amar Kadam and local workers were arrested by police at wee hours.”

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in state assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has criticized state Government for wrongly handling the farmers' agitation. Demanding an inquiry in to police firing at agitating farmers, Vikhe-Patil also demanded action against those involved in it.

According to statement issued by Ahmednagar superintendent of police two farmers Uddhav Mapari and Baburao Dukare have been injured while 2 constables have been seriously injured.

According to police statement farmers had resorted to 'rasta roko' last week but withdrew it after discussions with local revenue officials.

The police told that on Wednesday, the agitators resorted to stone pelting, setting ablaze vehicles while led to lathicharge, use of tear gas and plastic bullets and pump action gun.