Protesters storm into skill development ministry office

Several training partners and franchisees today stormed into the office of the skill development ministry here, protesting against non-allocation of seats or skilling targets under the government's flagship PMKVY 2 scheme.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy was out of New Delhi, meeting Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh in Raipur, at the time of the protest.

The protesters carrying banners and placards laid siege to the ministry's office at the Shivaji Stadium annexe, alleging that influential training partners were being allocated centres whereas they were left out.

According to senior officials, the government has suspended further allocation under the skilling scheme PMKVY 2.0 in three states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, after finding irregularities like fraudulent enrolment of ghost candidates by the franchisee skill centres.

