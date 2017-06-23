`Proclaimed offender' notice pasted at Mamta Kulkarni's house

The crime branch of Thane police, which is investigating an international ephedrine supply racket, today issued a notice of `declared proclaimed offender' to former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her partner and drug lord Vicky Goswami.

A team of crime branch officials went to Kulkarni's house at Sky Enclave in Versova, suburban Mumbai, and pasted a notice on the door as the actress' whereabouts are not known.

Similar notice was pasted at Goswami's residence in Ahmedabad, said assistant police commissioner Bharat Shelke, the chief investigating officer.

"If both the accused fail to remain present before Thane police within the given period, we will start the process of seizing their properties with court's permission," Shelke told

