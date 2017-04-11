Process for nominating NCM members under consideration: Govt

The process for nominating members of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) is under "active consideration", the government told Rajya Sabha today.

Replying to a query, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The process for nomination of chairperson and members is under active consideration." Opposition parties had on March 27 targeted the government in Rajya Sabha over vacancies in the panel besides the national commissions for schedule castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs.

