Privilege motion on Rahul Gandhi with Speaker

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has found prima facie merit in BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav's privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. On Saturday, Naidu forwarded the motion to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action. Rahul is a Lok Sabha MP and action against him on a privilege motion can be decided only by the Speaker.

When Parliament was in session, Rahul had tweeted: "Dear Mr Jaitlie — thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies." He had also posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and Jaitley's statement in the Rajya Sabha.

Yadav then accused Rahul of deliberately twisting the spelling of the minister's surname to 'Jaitlie' which was "highly derogatory" and a matter of breach of privilege for the Upper House. Jaitley represents the Rajya Sabha as the Leader of the House.

The Congress president, Yadav said, has deliberately misinterpreted the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in order to "malign the government, which constitutes an affront to the dignity of the House".

He also alleged that it is a deliberate attempt at vitiating the political atmosphere of the country.

On Thursday, Yadav raised a query during Zero Hour about his privilege motion to which Naidu, amid protests by Congress benches, said that the it was under examination and he would take a view on it at the earliest.

This is a second complaint against Rahul. An earlier complaint against him is already pending before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP veteran leader LK Advani.

In late December 2015, Speaker Mahajan, acting on the complaint of BJP MP Maheish Girri, had forwarded it to the Ethics Committee. Girri had sought an "appropriate inquiry" into party colleague Subramanian Swamy's allegations against Rahul for declaring himself a British citizen to float a firm in the UK.