Prime Minister Narendra to launch Swachh Abhiyan 2.0 in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness mission will enter its next phase starting April 10, when he will visit Champaran in Bihar to mark the centenary celebrations of the Satyagraha movement that Mahatma Gandhi started against British rule.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said the movement is not restricted to cleanliness and the Prime Minister wants to turn it into a revolution. Titled ‘From Satyagrah to Swacchagrah’, the movement is also symbolic of the political clean-up that the Prime Minister envisages, sending a strong message ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

“There is a strong buzz that a clean image will be the top priority for the PM to bring in new faces,” said a source. It is also symbolic of the Modi government’s efforts to focus on villages and farmers.

April 2017 marks the centenary of the Champaran Satyagrah. A century ago, Gandhi took several steps to improve the condition of the people in Champaran during the British Raj.

Sources said the Prime Minister will hold a panchayat on April 10 in Champaran and visit the same places where Gandhi went 100 years back.

The government will organise ‘Bapu ko karyanjali’, a programme to re-emphasise the spirit of cleanliness. Modi will take you back to the Gandhi era in the same style and the cause remains same, ‘Fight against immorality, unlawfulness and uncleanliness’. The Prime Minister will also interact with farmers in Champaran.

Glimpses of what happened 100 years ago will be on show when a train from Muzzafarpur, with the families of those who were part of Gandhi’s movement, will roll into the Motihari station on April 15.

Way back in 1917, on the afternoon of April 15, thousands had gathered at Motihari railway station in Bihar’s East Champaran, waiting for Gandhi.

The Rail Ministry is readying a similar looking train engine, which will run from Muzzafarpur on April 15 and reach Motihari at 3 pm with 70 Gandhiwadis from across the nation travelling to spread awareness about swacchagrah.

The celebrations around 100 years of Champaran Satyagrah being completed will be carried forward countrywide after the week-long celebration in Champaran.