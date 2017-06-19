Presidential Poll: Ministers, ally leaders to propose, second BJP nominee

BJP likely to name their nominee in the next few days.

The BJP has lined up its Union ministers and senior leaders of its allies as proposers and seconders for filing the nomination papers of the presidential candidate whose name will be announced soon.

The party has also called a meeting of its MPs on June 19 and June 20 to brief them about the process of polling for the presidential election on July 14, BJP sources said today. The proposers and seconders, who will also include MLAs, are likely to carry out the formalities on June 20.

A party leader said the BJP-led presidential candidate's name can be announced around June 20-21 and the nomination papers filed by June 23.

There is also a possibility of the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, its highest decision making body, he said. The party has prepared four sets each comprising 60 proposers and an equal number of seconders. Besides names of cabinet ministers and other leaders of the NDA, the names of independent MPs are also in the list of proposers and seconders who have extended their support to the BJP for the presidential election.

The Election Commission of India had started the process of filing the nomination for the fourteenth President of India on June 14. The nomination process will close in two weeks -- June 28. But the nomination of the BJP's presidential candidate is likely to be filed by June 23, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for the US on June 24.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 29. Only those candidates backed by 50 'electors' and seconded by another 50 can contest the presidential poll. Voting will take place on July 17 from 10 am to 5 pm at the places of polling fixed under the rules. The result will be out on July 20.

The electoral college for the presidential poll consists of the elected members of Parliament and the assemblies of the states and the Union territories of Delhi and Puducherry. BJP President Amit Shah has formed a panel comprising senior cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu to consult with allies and opposition parties for the presidential candidate.