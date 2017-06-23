Prez election: In show of strength, PM Modi to accompany Ram Nath Kovind for filing nomination papers

Regional parties such as the AIADMK, BJD, TRS and JD(U) have announced their support to the Dalit leader. A group of opposition parties has filed former Speaker Meira Kumar against Kovind.

In a show of strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and most BJP-led NDA Chief Ministers​ will accompany Ram Nath Kovind for filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Presidential election.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same."Will accompany Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji as he files his nomination papers today for the upcoming Presidential election," he tweeted.

BJP President Amit Shah will also be present when Kovind files his papers.

A group of opposition parties announced former Speaker Meira Kumar, also a Dalit leader, as their candidate against Kovind. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have backed Kumar.

The election is scheduled for July 17 and the counting of votes will take place on July 20. The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

The first Dalit President was K R Narayanan, who was in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1997-2002.

A low profile Dalit leader who held various organisational positions in the BJP, Kovind, 71, was made the Bihar Governor in 2015 after the NDA came to power in May 2014.

He enjoys a clean reputation and has steered clear of any controversy in his over 26-year-old political career. His Dalit background makes him a sound political choice for the saffron party working overtime to woo Dalits.