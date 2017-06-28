Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Meira kumar filing nomination

Presidential Election: Opposition candidate Meira Kumar files nomination, to start campaign from Sabarmati Ashram

Meira kumar filing her nomination papers for Presidential election.
alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 28 Jun 2017-11:20am , DNA WEB DESK

Opposition candidate Meira Kumar files nomination.

Accompanied by top Congress leaders, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday filed her nomination for the upcoming election.

75-year-old Kumar is the joint opposition candidate of 17 non-NDA parties against the ruling dispensation's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accompanied Kumar while filing nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that Kumar represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. "Proud to have @meira_kumar ji as our candidate," he tweeted.

Kumar will launch her campaign from Sabarmati. "I will face presidential polls on plank of democratic values, inclusiveness, end of poverty, destruction of caste structure," she said while addressing media on Tuesday.

Venkaiah Naidu

ALSO READ

Presidential Elections: Naidu hits out at Congress for 'ideology' comment, questions emergency

Earlier, Kumar had made an emotional appeal to the electorate comprising MPs and MLAs to cast their vote with their 'inner conscience'.

On questions of the Presidential polls being seen as a Dalit vs Dalit contest, she said such a thought process has to be buried.

Meira Kumar

ALSO READ

Presidential Elections 2017: Meira Kumar gets Z+ security

When questioned about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supporting NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Kumar said that such things happen in politics and she would decide what to do at the right time.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read