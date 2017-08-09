President Kovind felicitates freedom fighters at first 'At Home'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday felicitated 93 freedom fighters from across the country at his first 'At Home', presenting each of them with a gift that carried a personalised message from him, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said.

The President of the country hosts a function today on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the movement, which called for an end to British rule in India. The President's press secretary, Ashok Malik, said in a statement that each of the freedom fighters was gifted an electric kettle with a personalised message from Kovind. "I extend warm greetings to you on the 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The nation is proud of our freedom fighters and salutes them. This small token is our people s appreciation of your successful struggle against colonialism.

I wish you happiness, good health and a long life," was the President's message on each gift. The function was attended by outgoing Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The President also released a set of eight commemorative postage stamps to mark the occasion.