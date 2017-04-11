Premalatha accuses AIADMK and DMK for the plight of TN farmers

DMDK women's wing leader Premalatha Vijayakanth today accused the previous AIADMK and DMK regimes in Tamil Nadu for the plight of farmers in the state.

"For the last 50 years either the AIADMK or the DMK have ruled the state alternately and look at the plight of farmers protesting now," Premalatha said.

It was during the regime of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj the last dam in the state was built. Not even desilting works were taken up in the existing dams after that to increase storage capacity," she said.

Premalatha, wife of Actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, joined the agitation at the national capital and ate food off the road, one of the forms of protest taken up by the farmers for the past 29 days.

"Me and my husband also belong to farmers community and we understand the hardship they are undergoing," she said.

Reiterating the demands of farmers, Premalatha said unification of rivers is the only solution for preventing droughts in the state.

"The state is drought-hit and unifying rivers would solve inter-state water issues. The Prime Minister has the responsibility to meet the farmers instead of ignoring them even after so many days," she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, who raised the issue in the Upper House today, paid a visit to the farmers in the noon and assured support even after the ongoing session ends tomorrow.

"Even after the parliament session ends, we will ensure the farmers are safe here during their agitation," Siva said.

The farmers' leader Ayyakkannu, however, vows to not give up the agitation till the demands are met.

"We are trying all kind of protests. The centre's attitude has left with no option other than dying," he said.

