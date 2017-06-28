Prasar Bharati Board meets to discuss AIR, DD functioning

The Prasar Bharati Board today discussed issues related to the functioning of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at a meeting here.

It was the Board's first meeting after Shashi S Vempati assumed charge as the chief executive officer of the public service broadcaster.

43-year-old Vempati is the first non-Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to head the organization.

Under the chairmanship of A Surya Prakash, the meeting was also attended by Board Member (Finance) Rajeev Singh, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Jayashree Mukherjee, and part-time member Ashok Tandon, among others.

However, part-time member and actress Kajol did not attend the meeting, amid reports that she may lose her membership on the account of repeated absence from the meetings.

