Prakash Javdekar challenges Rahul Gandhi to show development in Amethi

He alleged that the Congress was getting perturbed because its agents in Delhi had their income through corruption disrupted

BJP leader and Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javdekar on Sunday took a dig at the Congress saying that the party was unemployed and failed to see the employment being generated in Gujarat.

Javdekar took part in the BJP's door-to-door campaign in Chandlodia, part of the Sabarmati constituency in Ahmedabad.

He said the Centre's Mudra Yojana alone had helped disperse Rs9 crore worth of loans without any guarantee and have managed to create 7 crore worth of employment opportunities.

"Of this, 26 lakh beneficiaries are in Gujarat alone which has seen 13.5 lakh new employment opportunities being created," said Javdekar.

He said Rahul Gandhi needs to get his facts correct and look at the data before making wild claims. He alleged that the Congress was getting perturbed because its agents in Delhi had their income through corruption disrupted.

He said it was the UPA government itself which had given a certificate to the Gujarat government for employment generation.

On the allegations that the BJP was trying to muzzle the media, Javdekar said Rahul Gandhi needs to remember that his own grandmother had ended up curbing the rights of not just the media but the common man during Emergency.

He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing Narmada water to Kutch.

Replying to Congress' jibe on development in the state, Javdekar said that the Gandhi scion should get pictures of development in Rae Bareli and Ameith, where the Congress has been ruling for over 50 years. "The pictures will clearly show the development that Congress is able to bring," said Javdekar.