Power supply to Rani Laxmi Bai memorial in PM Modi's constituency snapped

For the last seven days, there has been no power connection.

Power connection to the memorial of Rani Laxmi Bai at her birth place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary Varanasi has been discontinued. The memorial is lying unkempt without power for over a week now.

The memorial caretaker H.P. Gaur said that the power department had snapped the electricity connection a week ago. “When we protested then they said who will come and visit the memorial at night,” alleged Gaur.

Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi was one of the prominent warriors of 1857 mutiny. The UP Tourism department had constructed a memorial at her birth place in Kashi and the same was handed over to the Varanasi Nagar Nigam for upkeep and maintenance.

When the caretaker approached the SDM of the power Department Saurabh Pathak to restore electricity, the SDM justified disconnection. “The power supply was being run illegally at the memorial so it was disconnected. The department cannot allow power supply without connection as per state government orders. We have told the caretaker to take a proper connection only then the supply will be restored,” said Pathak on disconnection.

Under the integrated power development scheme in the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi, the power department is laying cables underground. “We are restoring power connections after verification of papers and ensuring that power metres are installed at the connection point,” said the SDM.

“Despite the caretaker informing the Nagar Nigam authorities about snapping of power connection, no one has taken up the issue with the power department," alleged Ram Yash, a social worker.

The social worker further alleged that they had taken up the issue with the Varanasi Commissioner and the District Magistrate but no efforts were made to restore power supply. “The memorial was well illuminated and many a people used to visit it during night. But for the past one week the memorial is under the darkness and there is no one to take up the issue,” rued the social worker.