Pothole claims another life as man crushed to death by speeding truck in Kalyan

In yet another incident of Municipal Corporation's apathy, a 45-year-old man died after he was crushed under a truck in Kalyan.

The second incident in less than a week took place at Dwarli Naka on Haji Malang road in Kalyan.

The victim has been identified as Anna, was a worker at a cow stable. The truck driver has been arrested and booked him for rash and negligent driving.

Kalyan Mayor Vinita Rane told a new channel that it wasn't their responsibility and blamed the villagers for not letting the authorities do the maintenance work.

Last week, a woman was crushed under the wheels of a bus in Kalyan when she fell off a bike after it hit a pothole on a water-logged road.

Manisha Bhoir, who worked at a school in Kalyan, was going home with a family member when the tragedy took place. In the video, she can be seen riding pillion as she holds up an umbrella in the pouring rain, exposing the incompetence of the city’s civic bodies.

“This particular stretch is filled with huge potholes. Many bikes and cars take this route daily to go to Badlapur and Navi Mumbai. But, the road is not maintained well,” said Shyam Mahtre, a resident of Haji Malang road Hindustan Times.

Two days ago, Fadnavis had told the Lower House that the number of potholes in Mumbai during monsoon had come down drastically. He had also said that the civic body has started using an upgraded cold mix technology to fill potholes during rainy season.