Post-stir, BJP to launch farmer outreach programme in MP

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is launching a farmer outreach programme from tomorrow, weeks after the state was hit by a widespread agitation by cultivators.

The saffron outfit, which faces assembly polls in late 2018, is starting a Kisan Sandesh Yatra under which its public representatives will meet farmers and listen to their grievances.

"Our public representatives are going to go in the midst of farmers from tomorrow under a 10-day long Kisan Sandesh Yatra.

"We are going to hear their grievances and apprise them about the welfare schemes being run by the state and central governments," Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary V D Sharma told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)