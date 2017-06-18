Post mortem report of man allegedly lynched by Rajasthan govt officials says he died of heart attack

Days after a man from Pratapgarh town in Rajasthan died after allegedly being beaten by employees of the local municipal council, the deceased’s post mortem report has contradicted the claims of the kin who had filed a police complaint accusing the officials of willful murder. According to the post mortem report, the man died due to a cardiac arrest and not due to the thrashing meted out to him.

The report - from District Hospital, Pratapgarh - in possession of DNA reads that the scalp, skull, vertebrae, membrane, brain and spinal cord of the deceased were found to be healthy as were the Thorax and Abdomen organs and parts. The report concludes with opinion of the medical board which reads -

“In the opinion of Medical Board tentative cause of death is Cardio-Respiratory failure. Final cause of death would be ascertained after FSL and HPE reports of viscera are received.” Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Shivraj told media persons that the preliminary report of the port-mortem reveals that the deceased died due to cardiac arrest. “The report doesn’t reveal any major injuries on Zafar Khan at the time of his death,” he said. Shivraj also claimed that the investigating official along with him had observed the dead body after a complaint under section 302 of the IPC was registered. “Like in the report, we too didn’t find any outer manifestation of grievous injuries. There were some scratch marks on his body, but nothing that could be fatal,” he told reporters.

It had been alleged in the FIR registered after the incident that the men identified as Kamal Harijan, Ritesh Harijan, Manish and Municipal Council chairman Ashok Jain had beaten, punched kicked and hit the deceased - Zafar Khan - with sticks which resulted in his death. The FIR was lodged by the deceased’s elder brother - Noor Mohammad. According to the report, Khan confronted the local body officials who were reportedly photographing women defecating in the open. They claim the task for a part of Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan to inculcate the use of toilets. However, the deceased’s kin have alleged the officials were scaring the women when Khan entered into an altercation with the officials. An investigation has been initiated by Pratapgarh Kotwali police, but no immediate arrests have been made.

On June 16, a 44-year- old man Zafar Khan was reportedly beaten to death by municipality employees in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan as he tried to stop them from taking photographs of Muslim women who had come out of their homes and were relieving themselves in open. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation issued a statement stating that Zafar Khan was an activist and was lynched to death for resisting photography and videography of women defecating. They blamed that Khan was beaten to death by municipal council employees at the instigation of Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain, who ordered to take photographs and videos of women from the Bagwasa Kachi village when they were going to defecate in the open.

The incident prompted chief minister Vasundhara Raje to tweet on it. She tweeted: The demise of Zafar Khan ji in Pratapgarh is extremely unfortunate. Investigation is on – justice shall prevail. Government officials monitoring the case said that the act of photography, if carried out, is improper and totally uncalled for. “But to call a case for murder against officials when the preliminary investigations and post-mortem report tell otherwise is not justified,” an official in know of the matter said. Also, the altercation happened at both ends. The case is unfortunate no doubt, and the law won’t spare anyone guilty in the case, the official added. The opposition, however, is less sparing on the government. Rights activists plan to submit memorandum to the government to charge the officials involved in the case on the count of murder on Monday. Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Sachin Pilot said that the government should call the incident a murder and not death. Commenting on Raje’s reaction, he tweeted: “Killed” would have been far too appropriate a word to use for the CM. And, going by previous lynching instances, justice is unlikely to prevail.