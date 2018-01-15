Trending#

Post graduation student found hanging in Pune University hostel

A 22-year-old woman pursuing post graduation from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room by hanging herself to ceiling on Monday. Police are investigating the reason behind her death.

 
Reshma Gaikwad, the 22-year-old hailed from Shirur tehsil of Pune district and she was pursuing MSc degree in Botany and she was staying in university's hostel on the university campus. The incident came to light at around 1.30 pm on Monday afternoon.

 
According to the university officials, the Reshma was staying with three students in the room of the hostel number three but her roommates were not present when she hanged herself. Suresh Bhosle, in charge of the security department of SPPU told DNA, "In the morning, Reshma's roommates had gone to attend lectures. It appears that Reshma did not go for lectures. When they returned to the hostel and tried to open the door, they found that it was locked from inside."

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"After the students informed the security guard, he peeped through a window and found her body hanging to a ceiling fan. We immediately informed police and handed over her body to police for investigation," Bhosle added.

 
When Chaturshringi police were contacted, a senior police officer said, "We are investigating the reason behind her death. We will be recording statements of her family members in this regard."

 
 

    
   
