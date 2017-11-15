Porbandar: Pakistan releases 68 fishermen, arrested in 2014

While tensions between India and Pakistan are high, the release of 68 fishermen by the rogue neighbour in the nick of time for the upcoming Gujarat elections has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image a big push among the fishermen community of the state.

But, they also want the Centre to solve the Sir Creek boundary issue with Pakistan immediately so that Indian fishermen can have a definite idea of where the international boundary would be crossed.

“We are extremely proud to have Narendra Bhai as our Prime Minister as his dealing with Pakistan has been such that many of our fishermen brothers who were arrested by Pakistan for accidentally veering into international waters have been released since 2014,” said Porbandar Machchimar Boat Association chief Bharat Bhai Modi.

“Last time when Narendra Modi had invited Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony, Pakistan had released some boats as well as prisoners,” said Modi.

But, fishermen community believes that the unclear boundary between the two countries is at the heart of the problem. “From different ports of fishing in India, the international borders at at different distances. This confuses the fishermen and they get lost at sea. Moreover, we cant control sea waves which at times take us across the border,” said Jeevan Bhai Jungi, former president of the association.

According to the association, while Pakistan released 68 Indian fishermen in October this year as a gesture of goodwill. Pakistan had released 438 Indian fishermen between December 2016 and January 2017 from the Landhi and Malir jails in Karachi. However, another 55 were arrested by Pakistan on November 12.