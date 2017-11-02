Poll Panel favours lifetime ban on convicted politicians

Shifting its position in the Supreme Court once again, the Election Commission changed its stand on the issue of lifetime ban for convicted politicians and submitted that it supports the move now.

"We support the plea that disqualification should be for life," the EC counsel said during their brief submission in the day-long hearing on Wednesday. Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora said the poll panel had already written to the Centre seeking appropriate amendments to the law on this issue.

This submission is crucial because the apex court had expressed its displeasure with the EC for being non-committal on a plea seeking a lifetime ban on convicted politicians.

In an affidavit submitted before a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha, EC said Ashwini Upadhyay's plea was 'not adversarial'. Representing the panel, the advocate said, "Commission supports the plea to the extent that there should be a mechanism for the decriminalisation of politics... We have not taken a decision. We doubt whether it falls in legislature's domain."

"Is silence an option for you (EC)? You must say either 'yes' or 'no' on whether you are supporting the petitioner. You are the Election Commission of India, and here is a citizen of India who has come here to seek lifetime debarment of convicted persons. Can you say 'I will be silent'? No, you cannot," the Bench had said during the previous hearing.

"If you (EC) feel constrained by the legislature, then let us know. If you are even constrained to the extent of giving your view, feel free and say so clearly," it said.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Upadhyay who sought a lifetime ban from politics for lawmakers who were convicted felons. He also sought directions for setting up adequate infrastructure for a special court to decide the cases related to legislators and public servants within one year and debar convicted politicians from the legislature, executive, and judiciary for life.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a politician convicted and sentenced to a jail term of two years or more shall be disqualified from contesting polls for six years from the date of his release from prison after the conclusion of the term.