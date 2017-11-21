Politicians from across the spectrum turn up to pay homage to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi’s body had been brought to Kolkata late on Monday night and after keeping overnight at Peace Haven mortuary it was brought to Bidhan Bhaban, the state Congress headquarters, about 45 minutes later than the scheduled time of 9 am. His wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep were present there.

All senior state Congress leaders were present as well. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury covered the coffin with the Congress party flag and paid homage.

Political leaders cutting across party lines were present there. CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose, Surjya Kanta Mishra and Md Salim, TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Sovandeb Chatterjee and BJP leaders such as Samik Bhattacharya and Jayprakash Majumder were among those who came early in the morning to pay their respect.

As per the request of members of Calcutta High Court’s Bar his body would be taken to the High Court after it has been kept at Bidhan Bhavan till about 11 am. From the High Court his body would be taken to his Rani Bhavani Road from where his body would be flown to his native place at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpore.

It was not finalised from where his body would be flown to his native place – from Behala Flying Club or Maidan. “As per the protocol, the state government has arranged for a gun salute for the former Union cabinet minister and has arranged for a helicopter to carry his body to North Dinajpore but the helicopter was not good enough to carry his family members along with it. I had asked the state government to arrange for another helicopter for them which they couldn’t so I wrote to the Union defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Late last night I was told that the army had arranged for another helicopter, but it was not yet sure where it will set off from,” Chowdhury said.