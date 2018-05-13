Political stars gather for Lalu Prasad Yadav son's wedding

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's elder son and ex-minister Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of ex-minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former CM Daroga Rai, at a traditional function in Patna on Saturday evening.

A galaxy of political leaders had descended in Patna to bless the newlywed couple. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, MP Shatrughan Sinha, Ram Jethmalani, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Tariq Anwar, Sharad Yadav and several Bihar ministers blessed the couple with their presence.

However, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who had said he will attend the ceremony and bless the couple, could not make it as he had to leave for Poland.

What added to the celebrations was that Lalu not just got a three-day parole to attend the wedding but also a provisional bail by the Jharkhand high court for his medical treatment.

Tej Pratap, dressed in a cream and golden "sherwani" reached the Veterinary College grounds venue with his parents and exchanged the garland (Jai-mala) with Aishwarya Rai, a management graduate who was looking phenomenal in a traditional red and pink trousseau. The "pheras" and nuptial vows were exchanged at the bride's residence.

A total of 11 musical bands were a part of Tej Pratap's "baarat" and supporters from across the state became a part of the ceremony. Elaborate arrangements had been made at the wedding venue to cater to around 50,000 guests, who were expected to attend the function. The pre-wedding rituals were held at the bride and groom's residences.

Earlier in the day, a poster of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was put in the state capital by some RJD supporters, which irked some JD (U) leaders, who said no human should compare themselves with the gods.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya's engagement ceremony was held on April 18 in the presence on close family members and friends in the absence of Lalu, who was then admitted at AIIMS-Delhi for his treatment.