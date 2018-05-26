Policies of Modi govt have reached poor, women and farmers without any discrimination: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance saying, "that his unbiased development has benefitted the citizens of the country."

Speaking to ANI, on the completion of four years of Modi government, Adityanath said, "I congratulate the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) his entire cabinet for successful four years in the central government. The policies of development have reached the poor, disadvantaged, women and farmers without any discrimination and casteism." Adityanath further said that he had faith that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India will soon be a superpower. He added that the people have a belief that the BJP government would continue to serve the people for providing all-round development.

Adityanath took a dig at the Congress saying that the party has been discarded by the people of the country in the 2014 general elections and said it would be defeated again in the next year's general elections. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister underscored that development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years.

The BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). (