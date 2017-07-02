Police probing 'Petya' attack, finds own website hacked

While probing the Petya ransomware attack on a terminal system at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) operated by AP Moller-Maersk, the Navi Mumbai Police's own website was hacked on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, sources investigating the JNPT ransomware attack said the perpetrator had demanded Rs 55 lakh in exchange for the the wiped data, and to remove the virus.

According to a source, on Friday night, when the police officers tried to upload some updates on the official website 'www.navimumbaipolice.gov.in' , they found that it had been hacked and was not running properly.

The matter was then immediately reported to senior officers and the issue was resolved with the help of cyber experts on Saturday morning. The source added that the website had started malfunctioning and the home page and about us page had been defaced by the hacker. These pages displayed the message: "This website has been hacked by Network 44"

"A case will be registered in this regard with the cyber cell after gathering information about the hacking. It seems that an IP address used to hack the website is registered in Turkey," a source added.

Meanwhile, investigation into the Petya ransomware infection at JNPT will be soon transferred to the Navi Mumbai Police's cyber crime cell from the Nhava Sheva police station.

"We have sent a report and a request to Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police to transfer the case. The report on our preliminary investigations will be submitted to the cyber crime cell once the case is transferred. Since the whole crime has been executed on cyber space, the case will be probed by the cyber cell," said Chetan Kakade,senior police inspector of Nhava Sheva Police Station.

"It has been found that the hacker has asked for Rs 55 lakh as ransom for retrieving the data and for removing the virus from the system. However, the retrieval seems difficult," Kakde added.

On Tuesday, operations at one of the three terminals at JNPT, the country's biggest container port, were hit during a global ransomware attack that affected banks and corporations in Europe.

AP Moller-Maersk operates the Gateway Terminals India (GTI) at JNPT. On Tuesday, employees at GTI noticed a message on their computer screen stating that the system had been infected with a virus and a code was required to free the system. They were asked to to pay $300 for each computer. In the attack, 25 laptops, 50 desktops and 100 LAN computers were affected.

The police suspects that the virus first infected AP Moller-Maersk's system at their head office in Germany, and the virus later spread to the GTI terminal in Nhava Sheva.