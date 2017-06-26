Police in a fix over sodomy charges agnst Angolese diplomat's

A complaint against the minor son of an Angolese diplomat for allegedly sodomising his classmate and child of a Filipino envoy has left the police in knots, owing to the diplomatic immunity enjoyed by the accused in the case.

The police have, however, registered a case in South Campus police station on the complaint of the victim's family on June 22.

The accused and the victim are students of Class V in a prominent school at Anand Niketan in the city.

The 12-year-old accused student stays with his family at the Angola Embassy in Vasant Vihar, while the victim stays at the Philippine embassy in Chanakyapuri along with his family, police said.

In his complaint, the minor victim said the sexual assault happened in March and continued over a period of time.

The accused had threatened him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to his parents or the school authorities.

The incident left the child traumatised and made him a recluse. After persistent questioning by his parents, he narrated his ordeal following which they approached police.

After a case was registered by the police in the case, the school has rusticated the accused.

The accused student visited the police station on June 24 along with his family members. He in turn accused the Filipino student of sexually assaulting him. Police have received his complaint, but no FIR has been registered yet.

Police said the family of the accused student enjoyed diplomatic immunity, which is why the juvenile had not been apprehended yet.

The police added that they would submit a report on the case to the Juvenile Justice Board soon.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)