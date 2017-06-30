Police disperse villagers opposing alleged excavation by ONGC

Police today made a 'mild' lathicharge to disperse some villagers who staged a road roko at Kathiramangalam near here protesting alleged excavation works by energy major ONGC.

Police said the villagers had earlier claimed there was a leak in an ONGC pipeline and had blocked the Kumbakonam main road.

However, they dispersed after police officials held talks.

Later, police said, they resorted to road roko following which a mild lathicharge was made to disperse them.

ONGC officials were not immediately available for comment.

