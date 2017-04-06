Police busts fake HSRP racket, arrests two persons

The Anti Vehicle Theft Squad (AVTS) of Dimapur Police today claimed to have busted a racket dealing in fake High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) of vehicles and arrested two persons.

The racket was unearthed while investigating cases of fake registration number plate found in some vehicles leading to the arrest of two persons, stated PRO, Dimapur Police.

The two arrested person have been identified as Neisakholie Sanchu, resident of 4th Mile, Dimapur and Sanjay Thapa, resident of Kuda village, Dimapur, the police said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)