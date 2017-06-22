Police, BMC ranks, Mumbai’s elite take part in Seaside Yoga

Chief guest CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the event along with Union Railway Minster Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan, Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, and Joint Commissioner Deven Bharti.

To celebrate World Yoga Day on June 21, Mumbai Police along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Spandan Art and Studio Platform organised a yoga event at Bandra Reclamation promenade.

MLA Ashish Shelar began the initiative to mark the 3rd World Yoga day. Chief guest CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the event along with Union Railway Minster Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan, Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, and Joint Commissioner Deven Bharti. Actor Kirti Kulhari of Pink fame and yoga expert Sunaina Rekhi also attended the event. Policemen and BMC staff turned up at the initiative in huge numbers. During the event, CM Fadanavis explained the meaning of yoga and discussed some health tips with the crowd. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making World Yoga Day a success across 176 nations.

Shelar thanked the sponsors and all the dignitaries present for attending the event and making it a success.