Police arrests three persons, seize 17 kg of opium

Three persons were arrested today after over 17 kg of opium was seized from their possession in Khunti district.

According to police, acting on a tip-off that some people would try to smuggle opium, a police team intercepted a bus which was on its way to Ranchi near Tajna river on the Ranchi-Chaibasa road.

As the police team was searching the police, five persons tried to flee from the rear door of the bus but three of them were apprehended by the policemen while two managed to escape.

During the search of the three persons, the police seized 17 kg of opium in wet form, some cash and three mobile phones from their possession.

The seized opium was estimated to be worth around Rs 18 lakh, the police said.

