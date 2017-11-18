Poes Garden raids 'betrayal to Amma's soul,' an attempt to destroy our family, alleges TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran, the rebel AIADMK leader, has slammed the lat night Income Tax raids at the Poes Garden in Chennai on Friday.

The official residence of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, the Poes Garden has been the centre of Tamil politics.

Calling the I-T raids an attempt to destroy his family, Dhinakaran also termed the late night operations as 'betrayal to Amma's soul'.

Though reports now confirm that the 'search and recovery' operation was confined to only two rooms in Poes Garden, the protests are inevitable.

Dhinkaran, nephew of Jayalalithaa's once closest aide VK Sasikala, said that he and his family is 'not scared' by the raids and that 'we won't run away'.

The jailed confidant and her family is under radar for unaccounted income. Sidelined and under tax department's lens, the Sasikala clan is trying hard.

In a no-holds barred approach, Dhianakaran not only attacked the state government of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam but also dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley into the raids issue.

He said that the Centre is using the I-T department to destroy his family. The raids are a follow-up of the mega search operations carried out earlier this month.

There are reports that the I-T officials seized a laptop and few pen drives as what is believed a crucial evidence in the unaccounted income case.