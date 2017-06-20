Poachers kill deer, hang them so the game continues

According to villagers, two of the hunters used motorcycle for hunting. When they saw villagers, they ran away leaving the bike on the spot

Unidentified men killed three deer late on Sunday night in Sangad village of Nagaur district and hanged their bodies from a tree to prevent wild animals from consuming them. But the poachers couldn’t claim their booty and had to leave their motorbike behind before they fled the place as they were spotted by villagers next morning.

Based on a slip recovered from the motorbike, the police launched a search operation for the suspects on Monday but no arrests could be made till reports last came in.

As per the information, the incident occurred in Sangad village in Sadar police station area in Nagaur district where some unidentified men had shot three deer dead and were looking to hunt more of them. They had hung the bodies of deer from a Khejri tree in order to save them from dogs and other animals. They allegedly hunted the whole night on Sunday. They were spotted by local farmers on Monday morning, when the poachers ran away.

According to villagers, two of the hunters used motorcycle for hunting. When they saw villagers, they ran away leaving the bike on the spot. The villagers informed police and soon the news spread like wildfire in nearby villages. The locals rushed to the spot who were later convinced by the police and forest department officials that night patrolling would be started in the area.

Postmortem of the bodies was carried out on the spot. Police has begun a search operation for two suspects based on a mobile number written on a slip, which was recovered from the motorbike. Police station in charge Ramveer told DNA that preliminary investigation reveals involvement of two locals as well. No arrest could be made so far.

Notably, deer are considered as sacred in the area and the Bishnoi community could intensify protests and the issue could heat up just as it did when Bollywood actor Salman was accused of poaching black deer (Chinkara) in Kankani in Jodhpur.

