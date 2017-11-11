PM’s panel gives plan on jobs, growth, infra

The second meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, chaired by Bibek Debroy, formulated recommendations to guide the evolving framework for the Fifteenth Finance Commission, including the incentivisation of states for achieving health, education and social inclusion outcomes.

The meeting was attended by renowned economists Dr Surjit Bhalla, Dr Rathin Roy, Dr Ashima Goyal, Dr Shamika Ravi and Member Secretary and Principal Adviser NITI Aayog Ratan P. Watal.

Lead presentations were made by experts on key themes — including Infrastructure Financing by Debroy. Dr Vinod K Paul, member of NITI Aayog, highlighted strategies for achieving Swastha Bharat by 2022. Secretary in Skill Development KP Krishnan presented Skill Development Strategies highlighting convergent initiatives to reach youth and women.

The meeting spelled out a clear road map towards skill development, job creation, enhanced resource investment in the social sector, including for Health and Education and for boosting Infrastructure financing.

The council is also evolving the design of a new economy tracking monitor, linking economic growth indicators with social indicators for last-mile connectivity.

Apart from transformation of the gold market, improvements needed in national accounts and innovative steps for unlocking growth, exports and employment potential of growth drivers were discussed.

The council took stock of economic and social analysis undertaken by theme groups and evolving initiatives led by different members. It identified key issues, strategies and recommended interventions in respect of these themes.