PM receives Hasina at airport, says Indo-Bangla ties will be

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today drove to the IGI airport here to receive his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and expressed confidence that bilateral ties will be taken to a new level.

Modi set aside protocol to go to the airport, travelling through the normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

"Delighted to welcome H.E. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on her State Visit to India," he tweeted later.

"PM Sheikh Hasina and I are determined to take the relationship between our nations to a new level," he added in another tweet.

Hasina arrived here on a four-day visit, which comes after a gap of seven years.

She will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

