PM Narendra Modi's farmers’ rally: Nothing short of ‘jumla’, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Calling Narendra Modi’s farmers’ rally in Punjab’s Malout nothing short of a ‘jumla’, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the rally was bereft of farmers. “In the last week alone, the price of diesel has seen a continuous rise, affecting the lives of farmers. There’s been a price of 77 paisa in diesel, and Re 1 in petrol,” said Chaturvedi.

She added that while PM Modi said in his rally that his government had come up with soil health cards, these cards were issued by the UPA in 2009 and 5 crore were distributed by 2012 alone. The PM was also quiet on the increase in prices of fertilisers, she said.