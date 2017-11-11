PM Narendra Modi's 3-day Philippines visit begins from Sunday, here's the detailed programme

Essel Group 90 years
PM Narendra Modi to leave for a three day visit to Phillipines on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Philippines​ on November 12. PM Modi will attend the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits during his three day visit to the country.

The agenda is committed to boost regional trade and combating terrorism and strengthen ties with Indo- Pacific Region and ASEAN.

The three-day visit to Philippines includes a bilateral meeting with several international leaders.

PM Modi shall attend the 15th India-ASEAN summit on November 12 followed by East Asia summit on November 14.

India-ASEAN summit targets to focus more on trade and investment related issues. On the other hand East Asia summit shall focus on combating terrorism, dealing with maritime security and matters relating to non-proliferation and migration.

Special Celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit will also be an engagement during his visit.

