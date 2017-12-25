PM Narendra Modi inaugurates much-awaited Magenta Line of Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Metro's magenta line will cut down the travel time from south Delhi to Noida to just 45 minutes. At present the metro takes around 52 minutes to commute on the mentioned route.

Magenta line, a mainstay of Delhi Metro's Phase-3, runs 12.64km section from Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden. However, with the time, more metro trains will be added to Janakpuri West on this line. Currently on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre), the station will now perform as a junction between Yellow and the upcoming Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden). According to Delhi Metro, the Botanical Garden station will bear an interchange load of 97,780 passengers per day from the Yellow and Magenta lines, which is projected to increase up to 123,020 by 2021.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section will comprise of nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations will be elevated.

Launching a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line here, he said governments incur a lot of cost in creating infrastructure but when it is ready it benefits generations to come. Addressing a public meeting, Modi said by 2022, when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, he wants to cut down on imported petroleum products. He said a multi-modal transportation system will ensure that use of fuel is cut down, which will help the common man save money and also be useful for the environment.

On December 24, 2002 then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a ride on the metro, Modi recalled. "It was a historic moment. Since then, the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably," he said. We live in an era in which connectivity is all important, the prime minister said. "Without connectivity, life comes to a standstill. This Metro... is not only for the present but also for future generations," he said. There was need to change the mindset so that people prefer using public transport than their private vehicles. He said travelling on a metro should be a "prestige issue".

With agency inputs