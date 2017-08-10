PM Modi writes heart-warming letter to Swacch Bharat hero Prachi Deshpande

Prachi Deshpande, a Pune resident, found an innovative way to dispose her waste and got a heart-warming message from PM Modi.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi made a good Samaritan’s day when he replied to her and praised her efforts in keeping India clean.

Mission Swachh Bharat is close to PM Modi’s heart and he keeps an eye out for any endeavours in that field. Prachi B Deshpande, a resident of Pune, decided to fight on war footing by no longer dumping waste from her home in dustbins, but instead making compost fertiliser from it.

Not just content with the environmental-friendly way of disposing her own waste, the Punekar also collected waste from her neighbourhood homes and temples and starting organic farming on top of her roof.

When Prachi wrote a letter to PM Modi about her effort, she probably didn’t expect a reply from a man as busy as the PM. PM Modi wrote to her: “Your contribution towards making the society and environment clean and healthy will bring in positive transformation.” PM Modi also termed her endeavour as a good example of people’s participation in the Swacch Bharat initiative.