PM Modi will inaugurate Kochi Metro project, says Kerala CM

Earlier Kerala BJP leadership had alleged that the state govt was looking to inaugurate the project when PM was away.

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan today said Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the prestigious Kochi Metro project.

Discussions with the regard to the convenience of the Prime minister for the project's inauguration was underway with the PMO, Vijayan told the state assembly while replying to a question raised by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat.

"Prime minister himself will inaugurate the project.. There need not be any doubts regarding that.. We have informed the PMO that it will be appropriate if PM inaugurates the project," Vijayan said.

A controversy had erupted over the inauguration after BJP Kerala leadership had alleged that the state government wanted to inaugurate the project by this month end when Prime minister would be away on a European tour.

The Chief minister had put a lid on the controversy by saying that the government was in constant touch with PM's office and only after getting his confirmation, a final date for the Metro inauguration will be fixed.

He had also stated that there was some misunderstanding in connection with the date of inauguration of the prestigious project and that no date had been finalised by the government yet.