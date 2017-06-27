PM Modi, Trump discuss purchase of military equipment at delegation-level talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of visit to the United States, sat down for delegation-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House here.

During the delegation-level meeting, the two leaders touched upon various topics ranging from purchase of military equipment to the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Welcoming the Indian delegation, Trump said, "It?s a great honour to have Mr. Narendra Modi here, who has been such a great a prime minister. We have had a lot of discussions already," adding, "the relations between the U.S. and India are very strong and powerful."

Trump struck upon the topic of purchase of military equipment, in reference to the recent F16 joint production deal.

"Thank you for ordering equipment from the U.S.. No one makes military equipment like the U.S.," he said.

Responding to Trump's starting statements, Prime Minister Modi said, "The U.S., being the oldest democracy of the world, and India, being the largest democracy, will come together to change the world and bring peace."

Further describing the U.S. as a "true friend" of India, the visiting Prime Minister said, "Under Trump's leadership, we can take U.S.-India ties to a high level."

Earlier, Trump extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House on Monday.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically.

"I want to welcome the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I have heard so much and I have been reading so much about you. He has done a great job, economically, and is doing well in so many ways. So, I would like to congratulate him," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.

"I think I will have a lot to speak after the meeting. The way President Trump and the First Lady have welcomed me in Washington D.C., this is a welcome to the 125 crore people of India. I am extremely grateful to them," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held discussions with U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

