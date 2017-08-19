PM Modi to visit Udaipur to inaugurate highway projects in the state

It’s official now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje while inaugurating national highway projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Udaipur on August 29, 2017. It’s been less than a month when BJP chief Amit Shah visited Rajasthan and heaped praises on Raje for her vision on development.

Now, Modi too is coming to be a witness to the state’s infrastructure development. In the political circle, these two high profile visits are being taken as an endorsement of Raje’s style of governance. Modi has praised Raje’s work on several occasions from various platforms.

The timing of the visit is significant. Ring Road, Barmer Refinery, Jaipur-Kota Flight… Raje is busy stitching developmental work back to back. Then PM’s visit will definitely act as a morale booster for the lady Chief Minister as well as for the party.

Modi, during the visit, will dedicate to the nation 11 completed National Highways projects totalling a length of about 873km including a 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal in Kota. Apart from that, he will perform Bhoomi Poojan for 6 NH projects of about 556km.

“PM’s visit will galvanize the party. Just a year has been left for the elections. This visit will send out a strong message to party workers that top leaders are sharing similar thoughts. There is no difference of opinion between them,” said a senior BJP leader.

Around two years ago, chief minister Raje had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate state’s investors’ summit – Resurgent Rajasthan. That time Modi couldn’t make it. And no reason was ascertained from PM’s office for his absence at a summit which was attended by top honchos of the business world. That had set tongues a wagging.

An impression was being “created” that the two leaders don’t have a proper “connect”, but this impression did not last for long as the Prime Minister started repeatedly praising the performance of the Chief Minister at various public meetings. Similarly, giving a “matching response”, Raje also publicly clarified the prevailing confusion (at that time) by saying that this was a “perception” created by the media and both of them talk when it is required. “Whenever there is a positive development in the state you would be reading the tweets (by the PM) too”.

Political observers feel that the visit will also wipe out any doubt hovering in the minds of party workers about the relationship between the two leaders. PM had earlier visited Rajasthan in February 2015 while inaugurating Soil Health Cards in the state and had praised Raje for her work in the state. The Raje camp is confident that the Udaipur will mark a new confidence of central and regional power which will script a saga of development and progress in the state in times to come.