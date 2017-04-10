PM Modi to open Champaran Satyagraha exhibition in NAI

PM Modi will also launch a "digital interactive quiz" on Monday, in a programme that will see the attendance of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Mahesh Sharma

To mark the centennial celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha in Champaran, the Prime Minister will unveil an exhibition at the National Archives of India (NAI). PM Modi will also launch a "digital interactive quiz" on Monday, in a programme that will see the attendance of Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Mahesh Sharma.

Raghvendra Singh, director general of the National Archives of India, said that part of the exhibition will be a digitised one — a video wall will be put up to showcase stories of the struggle, and also of the achievements of the ministry of culture. The move, he added, will be an experiment to reach out to the youth.

A light show, during which stories of the freedom struggle will be showcased on the walls of the NAI, will be on display on Monday.

While the exhibition will go on for only one month, the online quiz will carry on for 30 months. The quiz will be accessible till October 2, 2019, which will mark the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

"Champaran's importance is unique as Mahatma Gandhi remained unaware of the conditions of the indigo farmers, and when he reached Patna on April 10, 1917 and then on to Motihari on April 15, he realised the long haul he was in for. The Champaran satyagraha then became a pivotal movement, that led to the Non-Cooperation movement, then the Civil Disobedience, and then the Quit India movement," said Singh.

He added that progressive movements like those against scavenging, illiteracy, women's issues, etc found a platform through satyagrahas later on as a political tool.

Dipanker Shri Gyan of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti said that the exhibition looks more at Gandhi's philosophy than his political struggle.

"Many young people in this generation do not know the intricacies of Gandhi's life and his philosophy, and their importance in our own lives," Gyan said.

Singh added that an exhibition will take place at the Muzaffarpur railway station on April 15. Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur, earlier known as Bhumihar Brahmin College, will also host a two-day seminar.