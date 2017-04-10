PM Modi to launch Mahatma Gandhi exhibition, marking 100 years of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special digital exhibition on 'Bapu Ko Karyanjali - Re-envisioning the Champaran Satyagraha on its 100th anniversary at National Archives in New Delhi today.

April 2017 marks the centenary of the Champaran Satyagraha - Mahatma Gandhi's first Satyagraha in India.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm about the event, saying the exhibition will also showcase the ground covered by the Swachh Bharat Mission in creating a mass movement towards a clean India.

There will be an exhibition showcasing Champaran Satyagraha & it will connect essential principles of Satyagraha with Swachhagraha. pic.twitter.com/qhDLsY6XKl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2017

A century ago, Indians became Satyagrahis & fought colonialism. Today, let us become Swachhagrahis & create a Swachh Bharat, #MyCleanIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2017

Champaran Satyagraha was a historic mass movement led by Bapu. Its impact was phenomenal. https://t.co/8lj84DYVsy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2017

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Director General of National Archives Raghvendra Singh said, a century ago, Mahatma Gandhi had taken several steps to improve the condition of people in Champaran.

These included efforts towards basic education, skill development, women empowerment and cleanliness.

After inaugurating the exhibition, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a gathering on the lawns of the National Archives.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)