PM Modi to address two rallies in Tripura on Jan 31

Despite being a tiny state, the Assembly polls in Left-dominated Tripura have become crucial as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address two rallies in Tripura on January 31. While the programme has been decided, the exact venues would be finalised in the coming couple of days.

With party president Amit Shah and incharge Ram Madhav are camping in Guwahati, the party is banking on the chief's now time-tested 'Panna Pramukh' strategy. Party sources told DNA that 95percent 'pramukhs' have already been appointed in the state.

Sources also added that according to the latest internal survey of the party, BJP stood the chance of securing more than 35 seats in the 60-strong state assembly.

Sources also told DNA that the saffron party and its ideological mentor, RSS, were running a youth and women-centric booth level campaigns as strategies of mass and direct contact.

Top party sources in the state also told DNA that party leaders were in constant touch with the Christian community to rally them.

The party is claiming an impending victory in the polls even as it does not have a single MLA in the state currently. The INC has 10, CPM 49 and CPI has 1 MLA.

"The state has so far not been ruled by the left, but the opposition," said BJP spokesperson Victor Shome, adding, "There are nearly 30 seats in the state where the CPM won by a margin of less than 3,000 votes while there will be no elections in the state until voter rolls rectification is not 90percent and the false voters are weeded out. In the past 11 to 12 percent voters have increased in such a small state in four years. An ECI team is coming to do that job.

Now it is commonsense that they would have lost all these seats and would not be in power. This is what we are taking to the people," Shome said.

CPI(M) SEEKS PROBE

The Tripura unit of the CPI(M) has requested the Election Commission (EC) to look into an “election meeting” of the BJP, which was attended by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.