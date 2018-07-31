PM Modi seeks suggestion for Independence Day speech: Here is how you can share your ideas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought suggestions from citizens which he will include in his Independence Day speech. In a tweet, the Prime Minister asked for "thoughts and ideas" for the speech that he will deliver from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15.

"What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech?" Modi asked in a tweet.

How to share your ideas on PM Modi's Independence Day speech:

Those who want to share their idea for the Independence Day speech can do so on Narendra Modi App and on MyGov portal.

"Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App. You can also share them on MyGov," Modi said.

"I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days," the Prime Minister said.

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App. You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 this year. This will be PM Modi's fifth Independence Day speech and the last for his term.

Last year, Modi commenced his speech with tributes to the freedom fighters and condoled the death of more than 70 children, who lost their lives due to the alleged lack of oxygen at Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Modi also talked about the Kashmir issue and said that the problem in the state will not be solved by abuses or guns and it will be solved by hugging all Kashmiris. "There is no question of being soft on terrorism or terrorists," he added.

He also spoke about the Triple Talaq issue as well where he said, "I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to 'Tripe Talaq'- I admire their courage."

However, the most significant part of his speech was the 'New India' initiative which he said would usher the country into a new era by 2022.

Talking about the New India scheme, he said, "We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a New India. Everybody is equal in our nation, no one big or small. We together can bring a positive change in the nation."