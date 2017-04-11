PM Modi releases book penned by LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a book 'Matoshree', based on life of Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, authored by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

After the release, a play based on the book was staged at Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building with the Prime Minister, several Union ministers and MPs in attendance.

Mahajan said she had written the play more than 35 years ago as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, women's wing of the RSS.

Mahajan, the Lok Sabha MP from Indore, said through the play she wanted to show "an Indian way of good administration".

Ahilyabai, daughter-in-law of Maratha chieftain Malhar Rao Holkar, was the Queen of Indore from 1767 to 1795.

Organised by Avirat, an Indore-based group active in Marathi and Hindi theatre, the play was directed by Rajan Deshmukh.

