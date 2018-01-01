Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








PM Modi pitches for using vernacular languages to develop love for science amongst youngsters

Narendra Modi


Narendra Modi , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 23:05 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for using vernacular languages in promoting science communication in a "big way" to develop "love of science" in the youth, saying language should not be a barrier but a facilitator.

 
Addressing the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata via video-conference, he said Bose was a "crusader" for teaching of science in vernacular languages and had started a Bengali science magazine.

 
"To promote understanding and love of science among our youth, it is vital that we promote science communication in a big way. Language should not be a barrier but a facilitator in this task," Modi said.

 
The prime minister also asked the scientists to use their fundamental knowledge to help the general public in today's life.He said it was important in today's world that the final outcome of the innovation and research should be judged for their positive impact on the lives of poor people.

 
"Whether through your innovations, life of any poor is getting easier, whether difficulties of middle class are reducing?" he asked.He asked scientists to determine their subjects of research keeping in mind the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

 
Born on January 1, 1894, physicist Bose is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.Bose discovered what is known as bosons and worked with Albert Einstein to define one of the two basic classes of subatomic particles. PTI MP 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story